IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48,006 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

