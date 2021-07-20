IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $246.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

