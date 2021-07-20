IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

