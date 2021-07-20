IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $400.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.72. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $416.93.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

