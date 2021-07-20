Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 193.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.18% of Inari Medical worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Inari Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Inari Medical by 114.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 66.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $649,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,642,502.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,644 shares of company stock worth $21,560,504. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.