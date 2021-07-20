Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

INDB opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

