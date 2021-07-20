Infosys Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

