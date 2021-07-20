Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 226.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

