Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.15. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

