InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INNV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

