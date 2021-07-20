Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,645 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 92,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 150.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.