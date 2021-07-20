Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Also, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

