Insider Buying: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Purchases 18,180 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Russell Barrans purchased 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,725.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

