Insider Buying: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Purchases 18,180 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Russell Barrans purchased 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,725.20.
Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
