Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases 5,600 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,552.08.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.32 per share, with a total value of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.57 per share, with a total value of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

Shares of HLF traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.55. 3,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,509. The stock has a market cap of C$453.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.24. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$14.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

