Insider Buying: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Acquires $739,764.48 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $317.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Moderna by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.