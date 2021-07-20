Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $1,151,558.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

