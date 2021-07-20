Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 23,510 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 377,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avid Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

