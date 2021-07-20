Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $139,879.96. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CIEN opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,248,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $5,104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

