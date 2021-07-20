Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,731,946.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

