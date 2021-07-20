Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells 7,775 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $96,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,930. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $29.09.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.