Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 5,654 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.
Shares of NVAX stock traded up $19.86 on Tuesday, hitting $230.37. The stock had a trading volume of 89,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Novavax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
