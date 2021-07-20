Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 5,654 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $19.86 on Tuesday, hitting $230.37. The stock had a trading volume of 89,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Novavax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

