Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) EVP Sells $1,513,455.68 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.