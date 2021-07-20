Insider Selling: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) SVP Sells $509,544.00 in Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

