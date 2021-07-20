Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CAO Sells 3,103 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

