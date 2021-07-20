Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,863,841.10 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 362,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $1,863,841.10. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $1,963,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

RES opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $869.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

