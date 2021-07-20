Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.73. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

