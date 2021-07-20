Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.73. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
