Insider Selling: Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Major Shareholder Sells 26,400 Shares of Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00.

Slam stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $99,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at $4,955,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at $2,083,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

