Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells 52,637 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

