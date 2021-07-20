Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives C$7.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

