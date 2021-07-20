Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Up 20.5% in June

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,647 shares of company stock worth $13,085,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.14. 2,180,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.