International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

