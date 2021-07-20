International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $164.00. The stock had previously closed at $137.92, but opened at $143.18. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. International Business Machines shares last traded at $143.30, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

