International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.