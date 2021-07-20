Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

BSMO stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

