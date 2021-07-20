Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PSL stock opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

