Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 221,703 shares.The stock last traded at $19.89 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.