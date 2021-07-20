Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,764,384. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $365.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

