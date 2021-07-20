Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):

7/20/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

6/23/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/16/2021 – BioNTech had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.24. The stock had a trading volume of 135,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.94. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 959.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BioNTech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

