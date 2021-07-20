Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,960,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 19,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,126. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.