iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.02. iRobot reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

IRBT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $1,000,051.96. Insiders sold a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.