ironSource (NYSE:IS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Get ironSource alerts:

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.