Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Sells $319,772.66 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 30,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66.
Michael Shetzline also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
