Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Sells $319,772.66 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 30,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66.

Michael Shetzline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

