iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Increased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,500,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

