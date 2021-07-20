iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $36,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. 6,238,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

