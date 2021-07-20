iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYXF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

