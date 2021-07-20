iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 9.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. 1,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

