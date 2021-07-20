iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 149,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876,576. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

