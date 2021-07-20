iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,324 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,949. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43.

