iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

