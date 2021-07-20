iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

